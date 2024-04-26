Horn Barbecue reopens in new location in Oakland

A popular Oakland restaurant that was destroyed in a fire last November reopened in a new location Friday.

The owner and workers at Horn Barbecue say their focus is on the future. The line to get into the new Horn Barbecue restaurant on 8th Street formed hours it officially opened.

Many customers who arrived early such as Carter Neblett were aware the original location was gutted by a fire Nov. 21, shortly after the restaurant had celebrated its third anniversary.

“The Horn Barbecue is excellent. I went to their last location on Mandela all the time and when I heard they were reopening I was like, ‘I gotta get in line. I gotta get my fix in,'” he said.

The fire erupted just a couple of days after the restaurant was vandalized and the owner, Matt Horn had publicly criticized the safety of the neighborhood.

The Oakland Fire department told us the fire is still under investigation.

“There was times where I didn’t feel we would reopen and you know, emotionally it just felt exhausting, just the thought of it, having to go through all of it again. But you know what? There’s always light at the end of the tunnel," said owner Matt Horn.

Workers from the original restaurant told NBC Bay Area that they are happy and grateful to have their jobs back, especially with so many local businesses suffering.

“It’s been tough to see small businesses, restaurants open up and then close and feel like they have to go operate business elsewhere," Horn said. "I mean, I think our reopening in the midst of having our restaurant burnt down. I hope that people will see a sense of resilience and have faith that even in the midst of storms and trials, there is also going to be calm seas, right?”