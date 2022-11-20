Alameda County Announces Pamela Price as Next District Attorney

Alameda County voters have elected a new district attorney for the first time in 37 years.

The county's Department of Elections confirmed Friday that 53 percent of the votes for district attorney were in favor of Pamela Price, who will replace incumbent Nancy O'Malley.

Price, a longtime civil rights attorney, defeated Terry Wiley, a county prosecutor who was endorsed by the outgoing O'Malley.

Price makes history as the first Black woman elected to the position.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Alameda County residents have spoken through the ballot box," said Rocky Hunt, participatory defense coordinator of Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice and a member of the District Attorney Accountability Table, a coalition of local community-based organizations committed to ending mass incarceration, eliminating racism from the criminal legal system, and police accountability.

"They are tired of business as usual and don't want to continue seeing the same harmful, failed approaches that have destroyed so many Black and Brown lives. We congratulate Price on her victory and look forward to meeting with her soon to support a just transition with systems-impacted community members at the table."