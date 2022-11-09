decision 2022

Santa Clara Mayor Race: Lisa Gillmor Holds Slim Lead Over Anthony Becker

By Bay City News

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor.
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor appeared on track late Tuesday to be reelected by fewer than 100 votes.

With 35 of 36 precincts in the city reporting, Gillmor held a tentative 50.1-percent to 49.8-percent lead over Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker, with the two separated by only 53 votes.

Becker, a content moderator at an information technology company, ran against Gillmor, a real estate broker, for mayor in 2018 and was elected to the council in 2020.

In their 2018 contest, Gillmor beat Becker in a blowout with 74.2 percent of the vote.

Just under half of ballots countywide have been counted as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Clara County election officials plan to issue updated vote totals by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

