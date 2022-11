The Department of Justice plans to monitor several polls across the country to ensure voter safety on Election Day.

Sonoma County will be monitored by personnel from the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Office of Personnel Management.

This practice by the department's Civil Rights Division began in 1965 when Congress passed the Voting Rights Act.

In California, Los Angeles County will also be monitored. Across the country, Florida and Georgia will be under supervision as well.