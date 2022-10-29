San Mateo County

Six Additional Voting Centers Open in San Mateo County

36 additional vote centers are set to open on Nov. 5.

By Bay City News

vote sign voting
Six additional voting centers have opened Saturday in San Mateo County, according to the county elections department.

The voting centers are in Burlingame, Daly City, East Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica and San Carlos respectively and will join the three centers opened on Oct. 11 in Redwood City, San Mateo and South San Francisco.

The centers are open from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. daily. On Election Day, or Nov. 8, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. till 8 p.m.

San Mateo County voters can access voter information pamphlets in ballots in English, Spanish, Chinese and Filipino.

Voters are encouraged to check their election info via smcvote.org to track ballot progress.

