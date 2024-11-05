Alameda County voting center closes due to red flag warning

A voting center in Alameda County was forced to close Tuesday because of the risk involved with a red flag warning, according to the county registrar.

The Joaquin Miller Center Vote Center No. 73 in Oakland is closed, and all voters have been directed to Vote Center No. 72 at Montera Middle School at 5555 Ascot Drive in Oakland.

The nearest 24-hour drop box is at Woodminster Market, 5000 Woodminster Lane in Oakland.

Visit Alameda County's official election site for a full list of vote centers in the county.