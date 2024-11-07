Bay Area, California leaders react to second Trump presidency

Speaking from the campus of her alma mater Howard University in Washington, D.C., on the green where her supporters had hoped would be the site of a victory party Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech on Wednesday to an emotional crowd.

"A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results," Harris said. "That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it. At the same time, in our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party, but to the Constitution of the United States, and loyalty to our conscience and to our God."

Earlier Wednesday, both Harris and President Joe Biden phoned president-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on the election. Harris emphasized the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

"I am here to say, while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," Harris said.

She emphasized the need to continue to fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square for the protection of women's reproductive rights, democracy and the rule of law.

"There's an adage and historian once called a law of history," Harris said. "Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time. For the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case, but America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a billion brilliant stars. The light, the light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service."

Harris, who has roots in Berkeley and Oakland, had strong support from several California political figures, nationally and locally.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi released a statement about an hour after the concession speech, congratulating Harris and Waltz for their leadership in the campaign.

"We all pray for America's success under the next Administration. The peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of our democracy," Pelosi said. "In the 119th Congress, House Democrats are united behind Hakeem Jeffries as we vow to continue putting people over politics and fighting for America's working families with liberty and justice for all."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement saying that Harris set out to fight to defend fundamental freedoms and build a country that works for everyone.

"Though this is not the outcome we wanted, our fight for freedom and opportunity endures. California will seek to work with the incoming president -- but let there be no mistake, we intend to stand with states across our nation to defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law," Newsom said. "Federalism is the cornerstone of our democracy. It's the United STATES of America."

Congressman Mike Thompson of St. Helena said the country has spoken.

"I remain committed to protecting the rights and livelihoods of the American people while also working with the President-elect and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on issues where we can find common ground," Thompson said.

Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Palo Alto) warned of turbulent times ahead and called for California to double down on defending reproductive freedom, the environment and reducing gun violence.

"Gone is the hope that Trump would moderate himself, or that he would surround himself with respected professionals to advise him," said Berman in a statement on Wednesday.

"We must take him at his word that he will seek to execute on his campaign promises. This includes adding huge tariffs that will increase the price of goods, deporting 13 million immigrants and, as he gleefully proclaimed in his victory speech last night, putting renowned conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of our nation's health policies," he said.

Gina Fromer, President and CEO of Glide in San Francisco, sent an email to the community, telling them to give themselves space to process the strong feelings they have following the election.

"Now, more than ever, our communities need us," Fromer said. "Our women and children need us advocating for their rights. Our immigrants and communities of color need our support. Our LGBT siblings, and especially our trans siblings, need us standing strong against discrimination and hate. Now is the time to double down on love, double down on liberation, and care for each other as we would care for ourselves."

It is unclear if Trump will be sentenced in court this month following his victory. On Sept. 7, New York Judge Juan Merchan announced Trump would not be sentenced in his New York criminal case until after the 2024 election, he said, to avoid any appearance of affecting the outcome of the presidential race.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to an adult-film star alleging an affair with him. But Trump's sentencing has been on hold for months after his lawyers pushed to have the conviction tossed because of the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.