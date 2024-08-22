Bay Area delegates soak in Tim Walz VP acceptance speech at DNC

California delegates at the Democratic National Convention are on an adrenaline high after big names like Stevie Wonder and former president Bill Clinton took the stage in Chicago. But the night was all about Tim Walz.

In his speech, Walz touted a message of “freedom” and highlighted his small-town roots as he formally accepted the vice presidential nomination.

Delegates soaked in as the VP nominee introduced his family to the American public and built up excitement heading into Thursday.

“People are super stoked,” said Jonathan Padilla, a delegate from San Jose. “[Walz] asked at the very end to get in the trenches. We have to be tackling and blocking and defending democracy. This is not just about Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. This is a choice between democracy and autocracy. This is what’s at stake this November.”

Damian Trujillo has the latest from the DNC and the full report in the video above.