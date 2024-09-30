Doug Emhoff makes campaign stop in Menlo Park, mobilizes Silicon Valley execs

The Second Gentleman of the United States Doug Emhoff made a stop in Menlo Park to speak at a campaign reception on Sunday.

Doug Emhoff said his purpose for coming here was not only to fundraise in the final stretch of the campaign, but to mobilize Silicon Valley executives and industry leaders who can influence undecided voters here, and in key swing states.

The private fundraiser was held at the home of Box CEO Aaron Levie and his wife, Joelle Merson, co-founder and CEO of Paradigm.

"A lot of the points were made, [and] we've heard before," said Karthik Chandran of Pleasanton. "It was really good to hear all of it directly from him in person."

Emhoff, who's had a successful career as an attorney spanning 3 decades, shared personal anecdotes about Vice President Kamala Harris' character as a wife and stepmother. He also touched on his Jewish heritage and hope he's used his platform to work on strategies to combat antisemitism.

At the podium, he encouraged business executives to travel out of the state and volunteer for the Harris camp.

"Go to Arizona, go to Nevada, I think a lot of people will think about doing that, helping out," said Joe Davis of Atherton

Emhoff even addressed this views on former president Donald Trump, calling him a coward and a "fake tough guy."

On Sunday, Trump campaigned in the battleground state of Pennsylvania and said people are tired of Harris' "act."

Across the county, Harris rallied supporters in Las Vegas after a campaign stop in San Francisco Saturday and Los Angeles earlier in the day.

Both events racked in close to $55 million for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz greeted fans at the Michigan vs. Minnesota football game on Saturday, while Trump was in the stands at the Alabama-Georgia game.

"This is where the ordinary people are," said James Taylor, a political science professor at the University of San Francisco. "Having a lot of money is important, but it's not everything, you still have to have a strong ground game."

With the election just five weeks away, Walz and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance will go head to head in a live debate on Tuesday.