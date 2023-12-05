Assemblymember Evan Low joins race to fill Eshoo's congressional seat

California Assemblymember Evan Low on Tuesday filed paper work to run for the congressional seat held by Rep. Anna Eshoo, who announced her retirement last month.

Low is the latest among notable local officials to join the race for California’s 16th Congressional District, which encompasses Silicon Valley as well as parts of San Jose and San Mateo County.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian also have declared their candidacy to replace Eshoo.

Low, currently representing District 26 in the state Assembly, has broken barriers in local politics, becoming the first Asian American member of the Campbell City Council in 2006 then becoming the youngest openly gay mayor in the U.S. in 2010.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Low was elected to the state Assembly in 2014.