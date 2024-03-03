Final push for voters ahead of Super Tuesday underway

Super Tuesday is fast approaching. In addition to the presidential primary, a number of state and local races go before voters.

John Arntz, the Director of Elections in San Francisco said they already received about 75,000 ballots.

“We have already been processing ballots now for a few weeks. Right, now we’re just getting ready for election day,” he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Mail-in ballots for the primary began going out to registered voters in California in early February. Numbers from the secretary of state’s office show that of the 22 million ballots that have gone out only about 2.5 million have come back so far.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.