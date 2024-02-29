South Bay health centers, nonprofits push people to vote ahead of Super Tuesday

With Super Tuesday around the corner, a group of nonprofits and community health centers is pushing for people to cast their ballots.

They said among the issues and candidates, health care is highly impacted by policies made from the local to national level.

The campaign is called “My Vote, My Health.”

“The people on our ballot, our elected representatives, are the ones that we are entrusting with making change on the biggest issues we are facing,” said Maria Noel Fernandez, executive director of Working Partnerships USA.

So far in Santa Clara County, just over 10% of voters have returned their ballot or taken part in early voting.

Voting officials say they expect the final turnout could be 45 to 55% -- which is slightly lower than average in a presidential primary.

“Right now, we have the lowest voter turnout that I have ever seen in a primary,” said Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

The subject of every vote counts was brought up in the last election when Sunnyvale City Council seat with more than 5,000 votes ended in a tie – and was decided by the flip of a coin.

“Passing [voting] all up because it’s a little intimidating, it’s leaving power on the table that belongs to each and every household in our community,” said Chavez.

The health centers will offer pamphlets and even have tables set up on how to vote to ensure underserved communities are informed.

“To give resources to individuals to do further investigation on their own. We’re not directing people who to vote for, but we are influencing to them to have that right to take a look, see which candidate aligns with their mission, their goals, their values,” said Rafael Vaquerano, CEO of Gardner Health Services.

The primary is next Tuesday, March 5.

Anyone in line to cast a ballot by 8 p.m. can vote.