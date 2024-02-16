President Biden to visit the Bay Area for campaign, fundraising events

President Joe Biden is headed back to the Bay Area.

Biden will be in the area next week as part of his campaign and fundraising swing through California.

The White House confirmed Friday that the president will be in California starting Tuesday. He was also in San Francisco last November for the APEC summit.

Biden has stops in San Francisco, Los Altos Hills and Los Angeles.

The San Francisco event will be co-hosted by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

While the fundraiser in Los Altos Hills is happening on Thursday and will be hosted by Bob Klein.

Tickets for the Los Altos Hills event will range from $6,600 to $100,000.