Mail-in ballots already pouring into Santa Clara County's registrar's office

Just under two weeks from California primaries, the ballots are already coming in. Workers at the registrar of voters office in Santa Clara County are wasting no time in getting them processed.

“We have been receiving them. We have been getting them every single day,” said Evelyn Mendez with the registrar’s office.

They estimate this election will see a turnout between 50% and 60%. Of those voters, around 80% will be doing it by mail.

So they recommend people sign up for the Where’s my Ballot? tacker on the State of California’s website so they can track their vote.

“You put in your email and your phone number. They can get a response via text, email or phone,” Mendez said. “And it'll actually say, ‘your ballot has been received by our office, your ballot is on the way or your ballot was counted.’ So every step of the way, you could track where your ballot is.”

As long a mail-in ballot is postmarked by March 5, election day, it should be good to go.

For those planning to vote in person, over 100 voting centers in Santa Clara County will be opening beginning Saturday.