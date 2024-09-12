Oakland group trains door-knocking volunteers to encourage support for Kamala Harris

With less than eight weeks to the election, an Oakland democratic grassroots group is training thousands of volunteers with a goal of drumming up more votes for Kamala Harris and other democrats.

But they're not planning to stump in California. They're headed to critical swing states.

Seed the Vote, a social justice grassroots group, said its goal is to get Harris elected. To do that, they are training, funding travel and deploying up to 3,000 volunteers to knock on an estimated 500,000 doors in the swing states of Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

"We know that in a close race with tight margins, a face-to-face conversation can make a difference," Seed the Vote Executive Director Emily Lee said.

Volunteers are trained to talk about both local and the presidential races.

"The debate just happened last night. Kamala Harris did a great job, she kicked it out of the ballpark," Lee said. "Our job now is to go talk to those voters at the doors. The reality is elections aren’t decided on debate stages. They are decided on the front steps talking to voters."

About 500 volunteers are already signed up. Seed the Vote plans to continue door knocking until election day and hopes more volunteers sign up.

