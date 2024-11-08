San Jose leaders attempt to ease fears surrounding Trump's deportation and immigration policies

These are worrying times for local immigration advocates, as President-elect Donald Trump has vowed mass deportation and sweeping immigration changes.

Trump on Thursday reiterated that the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants will be one of his first priorities.

At the same time, local immigrant rights activists and leaders gathered outside the historic home of Cesar Chavez in East San Jose with a message for these immigrants.

"Our officers will not detain, question, or arrest individuals solely for the purpose of determining whether they are undocumented," San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph added.

Trump has previously said the military and local police could be used to help deport people. When asked on Thursday about the potential multi-billion dollar price tag attached to such an action, the president-elect said, "there is no price tag."

Amigos de Guadalupe is a non-profit that offers legal help to undocumented immigrants.

At Thursday's news briefing, Misrayn Mendoza, an employee at the non-profit, read aloud a note from his client, Maria, who decided not to show up at the rally out of fear.

"It could be a real threat for being separated from my family," Maria said in the note. "I already know I will find myself constantly looking over my shoulder while taking my kids to school."

Mendoza also shared how her family is dealing with the stress.

“She told me that one of her kids got a lot of anxiety. He’s 11-years-old. And he was chewing his nails but he keeps coming to her and hugging her…" Mendoza said, sharing how Maria's family is dealing with the stress. "He told her, 'I'm a citizen, mom. It's okay. I will hide you in the closet if I have to.' Our kids do not have to do that."

County leaders reiterated their position and said they don't support the president-elect's agenda.

"Certainly, federal dollars will be at risk after January and we’re facing another budget deficit locally, but we will not abandon our immigrant or refugee communities," said Susan Ellenberg, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

Amigos de Guadalupe said they've been planning for a potential Trump second term for six months and will ramp up their legal services in the coming weeks before he takes office.

“We are ready to fight against any action that undermines the safety, the humanity, and the rights of our community members," said Maritza Maldonado, founding executive director of Amigos de Guadalupe.