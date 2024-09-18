Decision 2024

Thousands register to vote in Bay Area ahead of November election

By Marianne Favro

Are you registered?

That's the question millions were asked Tuesday as part of National Voter Registration Day.

In the Bay Area, thousands of people registered to vote as the presidential election inches closer.

More than 1.3 million people are registered to vote so far in Santa Clara County -- a number expected to significantly climb after Tuesday's registration events.

San Jose State University student Evelyn Rios participated in a registration event. She said the entire process took just three minutes thanks to a campus event and is looking forward to casting her ballot in November.

"As a minority I feel that it's very important to voice your opinion and look out for the community," Rios said. "And so I want to do my part for the community."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan is among those urging every eligible student to register.

"Civic engagement is a habit formed at a very young age," Mahan said. "And so young people need to take interest in issues they care about and especially vote."

