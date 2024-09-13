With Election Day approaching, planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts. Here's a breakdown of important dates to monitor, Election Day information, and what to know about California propositions.

Last day to registers is Oct. 21

Registered voters will get a vote-by-mail ballot. County elections office will begin mailing ballots by Oct. 7

Ballot drop-off locations open Oct. 8

Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter's Choice Act counties starting Oct. 26

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12

How to track your ballot

The California Secretary of State's office says voters can track a ballot they have mailed or submitted at a drop-off location by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive text, email, or voice status alerts.

How long are polls open on Nov. 5 Election Day?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Alameda County: Call 800-834-6454 or visit acvote.org.

Call 800-834-6454 or visit acvote.org. Contra Costa County: Call 925-335-7800 or visit contracostavote.gov/

Call 925-335-7800 or visit contracostavote.gov/ Marin County: Call 415-473-6456 or visit marinvotes.org

Call 415-473-6456 or visit marinvotes.org Napa County: Call 707-253-4321 or visit countyofnapa.org

Call 707-253-4321 or visit countyofnapa.org San Francisco County: Call 415-554-4375 or visit sfelections.gov

Call 415-554-4375 or visit sfelections.gov San Mateo County: Call 650-312-5222 or visit smcacre.org

Call 650-312-5222 or visit smcacre.org Santa Clara County: Call 408-299-8683 or visit sccvote.org

Call 408-299-8683 or visit sccvote.org Solano County: 707-784-6675 or visit solanocounty.com

707-784-6675 or visit solanocounty.com Sonoma County: 707-565-6800 or visit sonoma-county.org

California voters will see 10 propositions on their ballot:

If you're interested in serving as a poll worker, visit pollworker.sos.ca.gov to apply.