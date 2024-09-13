With Election Day approaching, planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts. Here's a breakdown of important dates to monitor, Election Day information, and what to know about California propositions.
Important Nov. 5 general election dates
- Last day to registers is Oct. 21
- Registered voters will get a vote-by-mail ballot. County elections office will begin mailing ballots by Oct. 7
- Ballot drop-off locations open Oct. 8
- Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter's Choice Act counties starting Oct. 26
- Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12
How to track your ballot
The California Secretary of State's office says voters can track a ballot they have mailed or submitted at a drop-off location by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive text, email, or voice status alerts.
How long are polls open on Nov. 5 Election Day?
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Find your Bay Area county election office
- Alameda County: Call 800-834-6454 or visit acvote.org.
- Contra Costa County: Call 925-335-7800 or visit contracostavote.gov/
- Marin County: Call 415-473-6456 or visit marinvotes.org
- Napa County: Call 707-253-4321 or visit countyofnapa.org
- San Francisco County: Call 415-554-4375 or visit sfelections.gov
- San Mateo County: Call 650-312-5222 or visit smcacre.org
- Santa Clara County: Call 408-299-8683 or visit sccvote.org
- Solano County: 707-784-6675 or visit solanocounty.com
- Sonoma County: 707-565-6800 or visit sonoma-county.org
What are the California propositions on the November ballot?
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
California voters will see 10 propositions on their ballot:
- Proposition 2: Authorizes bonds for public school and community college facilities.
- Proposition 3: Constitutional right to marriage.
- Proposition 4: Authorizes bonds for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, and protecting communities and natural lands from climate risks.
- Proposition 5: Allows Local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval.
- Proposition 6: Eliminates constitutional provision allowing involuntary servitude for incarcerated persons.
- Proposition 32: Raises minimum wage.
- Proposition 33: Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property.
- Proposition 34: Restricts spending of prescription drug revenues by certain health care providers.
- Proposition 35: Provides permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services.
- Proposition 36: Allows felony charges and increases sentences for certain drug and theft crimes.
How to serve as a poll worker
If you're interested in serving as a poll worker, visit pollworker.sos.ca.gov to apply.