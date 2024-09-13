Decision 2024

2024 November Election: Voter guide, important dates, what to know

Here's what to know before casting your ballot

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With Election Day approaching, planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts. Here's a breakdown of important dates to monitor, Election Day information, and what to know about California propositions.

Important Nov. 5 general election dates

  • Last day to registers is Oct. 21
  • Registered voters will get a vote-by-mail ballot. County elections office will begin mailing ballots by Oct. 7
  • Ballot drop-off locations open Oct. 8
  • Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter's Choice Act counties starting Oct. 26
  • Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12

How to track your ballot

The California Secretary of State's office says voters can track a ballot they have mailed or submitted at a drop-off location by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive text, email, or voice status alerts.

How long are polls open on Nov. 5 Election Day?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Find your Bay Area county election office

What are the California propositions on the November ballot?

California voters will see 10 propositions on their ballot:

  • Proposition 2: Authorizes bonds for public school and community college facilities.
  • Proposition 3: Constitutional right to marriage.
  • Proposition 4: Authorizes bonds for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, and protecting communities and natural lands from climate risks.
  • Proposition 5: Allows Local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval.
  • Proposition 6: Eliminates constitutional provision allowing involuntary servitude for incarcerated persons.
  • Proposition 32: Raises minimum wage.
  • Proposition 33: Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property.
  • Proposition 34: Restricts spending of prescription drug revenues by certain health care providers.
  • Proposition 35: Provides permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services.
  • Proposition 36: Allows felony charges and increases sentences for certain drug and theft crimes.

How to serve as a poll worker

If you're interested in serving as a poll worker, visit pollworker.sos.ca.gov to apply.

