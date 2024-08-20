Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr endorses Harris at DNC, offers Trump a Curry ‘night, night'

By NBC Bay Area staff and NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, as he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

During his speech, Kerr explained why he accepted an invitation to "step into a different kind of arena" and speak at the DNC.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"I believe in a certain kind of leadership," he said. "I believe that leaders must display dignity. I believe that leaders must tell the truth. I believe that leaders should be able to laugh at themselves. I believe leaders must care for and love the people they are leading."

Kerr added that with Harris and running mate Tim Walz, he sees "all those qualities.”

2024 DNC

Biden says ‘democracy must be preserved,' passes torch to Harris

2024 DNC

Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on first night of DNC

Kerr ended his speech with a reference to Warriors star Steph Curry's signature "Night, Night" celebration gesture.

"After the results are tallied [on Election Night], we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, 'Night, night!'"

Watch Kerr's DNC speech in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steve KerrDecision 20242024 DNC
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us