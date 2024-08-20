Steve Kerr endorses Harris at DNC, offers Trump a Curry ‘night, night'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, as he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

During his speech, Kerr explained why he accepted an invitation to "step into a different kind of arena" and speak at the DNC.

"I believe in a certain kind of leadership," he said. "I believe that leaders must display dignity. I believe that leaders must tell the truth. I believe that leaders should be able to laugh at themselves. I believe leaders must care for and love the people they are leading."

Kerr added that with Harris and running mate Tim Walz, he sees "all those qualities.”

Kerr ended his speech with a reference to Warriors star Steph Curry's signature "Night, Night" celebration gesture.

"After the results are tallied [on Election Night], we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, 'Night, night!'"

