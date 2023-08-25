Looking to visit some of California’s top golf destinations? Lifestyle Expert Dawn McCoy joined California Live to share her favorite picks around the state and there’s something for everyone whether it’s stunning views, challenging courses or all the amenities. First, If you want to spot nature as you try to sink that hole-in-one, Little River Inn tucked among hills and the redwoods is the perfect place to get distracted by the ocean views or wildlife. Golfers looking to brush up on their skills will find Desert Willow Golf Course in Coachella Valley a great place to learn with a team of PGA professionals ready to take students through mobility drills and video analysis.

If a day on the course is more of a social experience for you, Wente Vineyards in Northern California has an 18-hole championship course situated in its family vineyard. For the golf aficionado, Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad is the area’s only golf course designed by golf legend Arnold Palmer. It was named the #1 golf resort in Southern California by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler and recognized as one of the country’s best resort golf courses by Golf Digest and Golf Magazine.