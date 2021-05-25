Off-Broadway

A New Musical ‘Winnie the Pooh' Books a New York Stage

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” opens Oct. 21 at Time Square’s Theater Row

By John Carucci

Winnie The Pooh
Getty Images

Disney’s iconic “Winnie the Pooh” will travel from the forest to find a home off-Broadway this fall.

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” will bring together Pooh, Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Tigger, and the gang in a new production developed by Jonathan Rockefeller.

The show will feature songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from A.A. Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. Richard and Robert Sherman have written music for Disney classics “Mary Poppins,” The Jungle Book” and “The Aristocats.”

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” opens Oct. 21 at Time Square’s Theater Row. Tickets go on sale on June 1.

