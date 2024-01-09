Star Wars

A new ‘Star Wars' movie is coming to theaters: ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu'

The continuation of the Disney+ series will go into production this year

By Lindsey Bahr | The Associated Press

Mandalorian
Lucasfilm

Baby Yoda is going to make his big screen debut. Jon Favreau is set to direct “The Mandalorian & Grogu” which will go into production this year, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Tuesday.

Though no release date was announced, it was welcome news to “Star Wars” fans who haven’t had a new film since 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.”

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” will be a continuation of the popular Disney+ series, though no details were give about actors. Pedro Pascal has played the masked bounty hunter for three seasons on the small screen. Dave Filoni will produce the new movie alongside Favreau and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

news Dec 30, 2023

How Disney made Star Wars the top film franchise of 2023 without a theatrical release

news Jul 13, 2023

Disney Pulling Back on Making Marvel, Star Wars Content, Iger Says

Kennedy added: “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into ‘Star Wars’ two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

There are several other “Star Wars” features in development as well from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Filoni, who is also developing the second season of “Ahsoka.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Star Wars
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us