‘Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Her Daughter Styled Her Dazzling Golden Globes Look

Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, a.k.a. Ivy Coco, is just as talented as she is.

While being nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series is quite an exciting achievement, the "Abbott Elementary" star said she was even more excited to be dressed by her 28-year-old stylist daughter for the 2023 award ceremony. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Noting that Ivy "has been on this whole awards trail with me from the beginning," Ralph exclusively told Live From E!: Golden Globes host Laverne Cox on the ceremony's Jan. 10 red carpet, "I said, 'You get my style, Coco' — I call her Coco, but it's Ivy — and I said, 'You get me, you get the style and let's do this,' and she's been winning."

And it's thanks to Ivy that the 66-year-old says she's "been on every best-dressed list, including The New York Times," going on to joke that "every birthing pain was worth it."

The actress is sure to make more best-dressed lists with her dazzling, deep purple Golden Globes gown. She also made waves at the 2022 Emmys in September 2022 with a classic black velvet gown, complete with a bejeweled ponytail hairstyle.

Perhaps what was even more iconic than her look was her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, which she took home for her role as teacher Barbara Howard on ABC's "Abbott Elementary."

And according to the star, the musical moment was completely improvised. "I didn't have anything prepared," Ralph told Cox. "I had nothing at all prepared because I honestly thought somebody else was going to win."

But when the time came to accept the award, the star recalled, "I just got up on that stage, I centered myself and a song came out. That was it."

"Abbott Elementary" scored a total of five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Musical/Comedy Series, as well as Best Actress, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor nominations for stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams, respectively.

