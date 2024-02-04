Bijou Phillips gives rare life update amid Danny Masterson divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

Bijou Phillips is starting a new chapter.

The "Almost Famous" actress made a rare public appearance at a 2024 Grammys viewing party Feb. 4, where she shared an update on her life since filing for divorce from husband Danny Masterson in September after he was convicted of rape,

"I'm doing good," she told E! News at a Janie's Fund charity event, noting that she and Masterson's 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis Masterson are a "great little team."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As Phillips, 43, puts her focus on their daughter, Masterson remains behind bars.

Back in May, the "That '70s Show" alum—who was arrested on three charges of forcible rape in 2020—was found guilty of raping two women between 2001 and 2003 at his Los Angeles home. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a third count alleging he raped a former girlfriend.

Four months later, on Sept. 7, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge sentenced the 47-year-old to 30 years to life in prison.

Hollywood's Many Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Following Masterson's sentencing, his attorney Shawn Holley told E! News that "a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing the transcripts of the trial" and "have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both state and federal appellate courts."

Phillips remained by Masterson's side through the trial, even writing a character letter on his behalf, calling him a "life-saving partner to me."

Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted of rape earlier this year.

"Danny is an amazing father," she continued. "Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night."

Despite her support, Phillips filed court documents to end their marriage on Sept. 18, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Now, she's rebuilding her life and slowly attending events, like the Grammys. F

—Reporting by Amanda Williams