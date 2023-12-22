Malibu

Neighbor accused of assaulting actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home

The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary

By Staff Reports

Actor Charlie Sheen attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball 2023 at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Friday that actor Charlie Sheen was assaulted by a woman in a Malibu home.

Authorities said they responded to the home on the 600 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu on December 20 at approximately 1 p.m.

"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the department said in a statement.

LASD said the suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Shrock was expected to make a court appearance Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if she had hired or been assigned an attorney. Messages left by NBC News for family members of the suspect were not immediately returned.

The 58-year-old actor was the star of CBS’ hit sitcom “Two and a Half Men" for eight seasons.

