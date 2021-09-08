Dancing with the Stars

‘Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 Cast Revealed

"Dancing With the Stars'" season 30 celebrities were officially announced on Sept. 8, with representation from both Bachelor Nation and the "Real Housewives" franchise

By Ryan Gajewski

From left: Melanie C., Matt James and JoJo Siwa will be part of the celebrity cast for season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars."
Getty Images

"Dancing With the Stars" has revealed the 15 celebrities who all wanna be the next Mirrorball winner.

During the Wednesday, Sept. 8 installment of "Good Morning America," ABC unveiled the roster of famous folks competing on the venerable competition show's 30th season. The competition is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 20.

Singer JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee had been previously announced as contestants, and they will join a wide range of performers, including those from the worlds of acting, singing, hosting and athletics. And yes, that includes a Spice Girl.

Among those who will show off their fancy footwork this fall are "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green, former "The Bachelor" lead Matt James and a certain star from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Brian may have a leg up, so to speak, as he's been dating "DWTS" pro Sharna Burgess since late last year.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of recognizable faces who will strut their stuff during "Dancing With the Stars'" season 30 premiere, taking place Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

Additionally, click here to see which dance pros--Sharna included--will hit the stage this season, alongside the celebs, host Tyra Banks and judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Matt James

Matt James of "The Bachelor."
Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
Matt James of "The Bachelor."

The Bachelor's Matt James has accepted a rose to compete on "Dancing With the Stars." He'll face the pressure of living up to fellow Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe's Mirrorball Trophy win in 2020.

Mel C

Melanie C
Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images
In this Sept. 16, 2020, file photo, Melanie C., musician, former member of the Spice Girls and member of the Anchor Jury 2020 of the Reeperbahn Festival, comes to the opening of the Reeperbahn Festival at the Operettenhaus on the Reeperbahn.

If you wanna be Mel C's "DWTS" partner, you gotta get with her friends—the Spice Girls! The English singer, affectionately known as Sporty Spice, already has a leg up on the competition thanks to her performance experience.

Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are seen in Los Angeles, California.

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess surely convinced her boyfriend and "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum that he could cha-cha his way to the top. 

Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
In this Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, Amanda Kloots poses as the musical "Waitress" re-opens on Broadway after the pandemic shutdown at The Barrymore Theater in New York City.

"The Talk" host has a strong dance background. She started out dancing on Broadway, where she met late husband Nick Cordero, and even performed as a Radio City Rockette. 

The Miz

Professional wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party
In this Aug. 21, 2021, file photo, professional wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin attends the WWE SummerSlam after party at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE superstar and reality TV personality The Miz is bringing the royal rumble to "Dancing With the Stars" season 30.

Cody Rigsby

Cody Rigsby
Bryan Anselm For The Washington Post via Getty Images
In this July 8, 2021, file photo, Peloton trainer Cody Rigsby poses for a portrait in Domino Park in Brooklyn, N.Y.

You've seen him on the leaderboard, and now this beloved Peloton instructor has signed on to break a sweat on the dance floor.

Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, Iman Shumpert #20 of the Brooklyn Nets smiles before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

NBA pro turned E! reality star Iman Shumpert is a "Dancing With the Stars" casting slam dunk.

Christine Chiu

Christine Chiu
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
In this July 9, 2021, file photo, Christine Chiu attends the photocall ahead of the Chopard Trophy dinner during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

She's bringing bling to the ballroom! The star of Netflix's "Bling Empire" is ready to prove she's got what it takes.

Melora Hardin

Melora Hardin
Nino Munoz/Freeform via Getty Images
This undated file photo shows Freeform's "The Bold Type" star Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle.

Jan Levinson is ditching her scented candle biz for the dance floor. The star of "The Office" and "The Bold Type" is yet another unexpected addition to the "DWTS" lineup.

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
In this July 18, 2021, file photo, Jimmie Allen performs during Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

The country singer is going to let the "Good Times Roll" after joining the cast of "Dancing With the Stars."

Martin Kove

Martin Kove
John Parra/Getty Images for Parrot Analytics
In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Martin Kove is seen on stage at the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards at Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

Fans of "The Karate Kid" will recognize actor Martin Kove.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
In this Sept, 3, 2021, file photo, JoJo Siwa performs onstage during a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

"Dance Moms" alum and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa will join the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" season 30 and the performer, who introduced the world to girlfriend Kylie Prew in 2021, will be the first-ever contestant to have a same-sex dance partner on the show.

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore
Bravo
Pictured in this undated screen grab: Kenya Moore.

In August, a source told E! News that "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore will also compete on Dancing With the Stars season 30.

Suni Lee

Sunisa Lee
Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
In this Aug. 01, 2021, file photo, USA's Sunisa Lee poses on the podium of the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo.

Also joining the cast of celebrity contestants is Sunisa "Suni" Lee, who won three medals, including one gold, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Olivia Jade

Olivia Jade Giannulli
Phillip Faraone/WireImage
In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, Olivia Jade Giannulli attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The 21-year-old beauty influencer is one of the celebrity contestants for "Dancing With the Stars" season 30, a source close to her confirmed to E! News on Sept. 1, adding that the YouTuber has no dance experience. The insider said Olivia hopes "DWTS" will help her gain control of her life, learn from past mistakes and challenge herself in new areas.

And the Pro Dancers Are...

The female pro dancers for season 30 are: Cheryl BurkeEmma SlaterJenna JohnsonLindsay ArnoldSharna BurgessDaniella KaragachWitney Carson and Britt Stewart.

The male pro dancers returning to the ballroom are Alan BerstenArtem ChigvintsevBrandon ArmstrongGleb SavchenkoPasha PashkovSasha Farber and Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy—who is married to Jenna.

Fab Four

Len GoodmanDerek HoughCarrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will all be back as judges, together for the first time. Derek had taken over Len's longtime role in season 29 as the British star was unable to travel to the United States due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Tyra Banks Will Be Back

In March 2021, ABC announced that the supermodel is set to return as host of "Dancing With the Stars" for season 30. She had replaced longtime emcees Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in season 29.

