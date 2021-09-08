‘Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 Cast Revealed

"Dancing With the Stars" has revealed the 15 celebrities who all wanna be the next Mirrorball winner.

During the Wednesday, Sept. 8 installment of "Good Morning America," ABC unveiled the roster of famous folks competing on the venerable competition show's 30th season. The competition is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 20.

Singer JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee had been previously announced as contestants, and they will join a wide range of performers, including those from the worlds of acting, singing, hosting and athletics. And yes, that includes a Spice Girl.

Among those who will show off their fancy footwork this fall are "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green, former "The Bachelor" lead Matt James and a certain star from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Brian may have a leg up, so to speak, as he's been dating "DWTS" pro Sharna Burgess since late last year.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of recognizable faces who will strut their stuff during "Dancing With the Stars'" season 30 premiere, taking place Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

Additionally, click here to see which dance pros--Sharna included--will hit the stage this season, alongside the celebs, host Tyra Banks and judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Matt James

The Bachelor's Matt James has accepted a rose to compete on "Dancing With the Stars." He'll face the pressure of living up to fellow Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe's Mirrorball Trophy win in 2020.

Mel C

If you wanna be Mel C's "DWTS" partner, you gotta get with her friends—the Spice Girls! The English singer, affectionately known as Sporty Spice, already has a leg up on the competition thanks to her performance experience.

Brian Austin Green

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess surely convinced her boyfriend and "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum that he could cha-cha his way to the top.

Amanda Kloots

"The Talk" host has a strong dance background. She started out dancing on Broadway, where she met late husband Nick Cordero, and even performed as a Radio City Rockette.

The Miz

WWE superstar and reality TV personality The Miz is bringing the royal rumble to "Dancing With the Stars" season 30.

Cody Rigsby

You've seen him on the leaderboard, and now this beloved Peloton instructor has signed on to break a sweat on the dance floor.

Iman Shumpert

NBA pro turned E! reality star Iman Shumpert is a "Dancing With the Stars" casting slam dunk.

Christine Chiu

She's bringing bling to the ballroom! The star of Netflix's "Bling Empire" is ready to prove she's got what it takes.

Melora Hardin

Jan Levinson is ditching her scented candle biz for the dance floor. The star of "The Office" and "The Bold Type" is yet another unexpected addition to the "DWTS" lineup.

Jimmie Allen

The country singer is going to let the "Good Times Roll" after joining the cast of "Dancing With the Stars."

Martin Kove

Fans of "The Karate Kid" will recognize actor Martin Kove.

JoJo Siwa

"Dance Moms" alum and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa will join the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" season 30 and the performer, who introduced the world to girlfriend Kylie Prew in 2021, will be the first-ever contestant to have a same-sex dance partner on the show.

Kenya Moore

In August, a source told E! News that "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore will also compete on Dancing With the Stars season 30.

Suni Lee

Also joining the cast of celebrity contestants is Sunisa "Suni" Lee, who won three medals, including one gold, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Olivia Jade

The 21-year-old beauty influencer is one of the celebrity contestants for "Dancing With the Stars" season 30, a source close to her confirmed to E! News on Sept. 1, adding that the YouTuber has no dance experience. The insider said Olivia hopes "DWTS" will help her gain control of her life, learn from past mistakes and challenge herself in new areas.

And the Pro Dancers Are...

The female pro dancers for season 30 are: Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Daniella Karagach, Witney Carson and Britt Stewart.

The male pro dancers returning to the ballroom are Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy—who is married to Jenna.

Fab Four

Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will all be back as judges, together for the first time. Derek had taken over Len's longtime role in season 29 as the British star was unable to travel to the United States due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Tyra Banks Will Be Back

In March 2021, ABC announced that the supermodel is set to return as host of "Dancing With the Stars" for season 30. She had replaced longtime emcees Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in season 29.