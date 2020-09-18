Dax Shepard Just Shaved His Head to ‘Match' Daughter Lincoln

Daddy-daughter haircuts? Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are proving once again that they're the fun parents.

On Sept. 17, Shepard took to Instagram to share a video of himself shaving one side of his head to match with his daughter.

The two-minute video shows him using an electric razor to buzz half his head, leaving his dark blonde hair swooped to the other side, all while dancing to Sara Bareilles' song "Armour."

The "Parenthood" actor, who is clearly nailing the parenthood game, captioned the post, "Thank you @sarabareilles forgiving my daughters an anthem. She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her :)"

In response, the "Waitress" composer and singer proudly commented, "This is the best best best. Thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women! #handmemyhaircut."

Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Shepard shares two daughters—Delta and Lincoln Bell Shepard—with his wife of seven years, Kristen Bell, who gave the fresh ‘do her stamp of approval. The "Good Place" star posted the same video and wrote, "I love this man so much. He wanted to twin with our daughter."

In May 2019, Bell revealed she gave her then-6-year-old, Lincoln, permission to shave her head. Bell said at the time, "She just woke up one morning and was like, ‘I need to shave this whole side right here.' I was like, ‘I've never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head.' And she did it, and she rocks it and she loves it."

Bell also let loose earlier this week and let her kids drink non-alcoholic beer during their Zoom class.

She told Carla Hall on her "Say Yes!" podcast, "They have 15-minute breaks where they're allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out. And I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O'Doul's on their Zooms." Bell continued, "They're both just sipping their Doulies. And I'm like, 'What must these other parents and teachers think of me?'"

Evidently it's a favorite drink for the girls. As Bell explained, "The reason for this is because when we first had our child and my husband would put her in the Babybjörn and we'd walk around the neighborhood, he'd pop a nonalcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth."

She added, "It's a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad."

Almost as close as a matching haircut?