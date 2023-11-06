‘DWTS' announces a Taylor Swift tribute night with a special guest

Welcome to “Dancing with the Stars” (Taylor’s Version).

Season 32 of ABC’s dancing competition show will include an episode dedicated to songs by the “Shake It Off” singer, the official “DWTS” account posted on the X platform on Nov. 6.

It’s been a long time coming…join us for A Celebration of Taylor Swift, live November 21 on @ABCNetwork and @DisneyPlus! Stream on @Hulu. #DWTSxTaylorSwift @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/DxQtCR7TkN — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 6, 2023

“A Celebration of Taylor Swift” will air live on ABC and Disney+ on Nov. 21, and will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

It sounds like the remaining couples will all dance to songs from Swift's discography — including “Mirrorball,” perhaps?

Mandy Moore, the lead choreographer of Swift’s "Eras Tour" — who also won an Emmy for her work as a “DWTS” choreographer in 2017 — will appear as a guest judge, joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Swift has performed on “Dancing with the Stars” in the past, including in 2010 when she sang two of her songs, “Mine” and “White Horse,” for the show’s 200th episode.

She also performed “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” from her fourth studio album, “Red,” on “DWTS” in 2012.

“Dancing with the Stars” is also gearing up for "Music Video Night" on Nov. 7.

During this week’s episode, the eight remaining couples will dance to songs that inspired some iconic music videos over the past few decades, including “I’m a Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl.”

