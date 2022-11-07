Former ‘SNL' Star Chris Redd Makes First Public Comments Following Assault

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd is publicly detailing his experience being attacked last month outside a famed New York City comedy club where he had been scheduled to perform.

In a preview of Tuesday's "The Last Laugh" podcast, produced by The Daily Beast, Redd, 37, said he sustained two fractures in his nose and a fracture in his cheek in the unprovoked attack outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

"It was just so much blood," Redd said on the episode preview. "I was trying to figure out where he was, and I couldn't chase him down the street with blood gushing out my face."

Redd, a five-season cast member of SNL who announced in September he would not be returning for the show's current season, said he was assaulted as he was arriving at the club to perform three sets and texting his cousin who was working at the Olive Tree Cafe, directly above the club, to get some fries before his first set.

