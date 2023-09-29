Former ‘Wild ‘n Out' star Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed

The cause of the death of Jacky Oh, a cast member of MTV's "Wild 'n Out" for five seasons, was officially released Friday.

The reality TV star, whose real name is Jacklyn Marie Smith, died May 31 at 33 years old of complications from cosmetic surgery, according to a report Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office.

Smith traveled to Miami from Georgia and underwent buttock enhancement surgery on May 30 without any complications, according to the report. She was prescribed ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic; oxycodone; and ondansetron, an antiemetic.

Smith developed a headache after the surgery and went in for a post-surgery appointment, where she was advised to take ibuprofen and discontinue the ondansetron, the report said.

On the night of May 31, Smith's head started to feel like it was burning and she started having difficulty speaking. She became unresponsive before she was transported to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 11 p.m.

Family members told medical investigators that Smith did not have medical, surgical or psychiatric history. Records from the hospital state she underwent breast surgery in the past. She didn't take any medications and did not use tobacco, alcohol or drugs.

Smith, a mother of three, was born in California and had been living in Georgia since 2014.