Fred Savage Fired From ‘The Wonder Years' After Inappropriate Conduct Claims

Fred Savage was fired as executive producer and director of ABC’s “The Wonder Years” after allegations of inappropriate conduct, a spokesman for 20th Television said Friday.

The nature of the allegations was not disclosed by 20th Television, which produces the show. Savage, 45, starred in the hit '80s and '90s series as a child, playing Kevin Arnold. He was executive producer and director of the new version, which debuted last year.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," a spokesman for 20th Television said in a statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years." Savage's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ABC did not immediately provide further details.

