Gospel Singer Kelly Price Reported Missing in Georgia

Gospel singer Kelly Price has been reported missing in Georgia.

A spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department confirmed to E! News on Friday, Sept. 24 that a missing person's report has been filed for Price.

Price's rep did not return E! News' requests for comment.

On July 29, 48-year-old Price announced she tested positive for COVID-19 in a video shared to Instagram. Price said she felt "really drained" and was suffering from a "splitting headache," but would continue quarantining at home and did not require hospitalization.

She told her followers, "I'm praying sincerely and fervently that this is something that God will allow to be something that passes through my system quickly so that I am still able to honor my requests during the month of August and moving forward."

However, Price's family told TMZ that one week later she was admitted to the ICU with worsening symptoms.

The family said they were in touch with Price throughout her hospitalization, but three weeks after she was first admitted her children were told she was discharged. According to TMZ, Price's loved ones haven't heard from her since.

This prompted them to request a welfare check at her residence, which Cobb County authorities confirmed to TMZ took place on Saturday, Sept. 18. Authorities told TMZ they found "no evidence of foul play" and spoke to Price's boyfriend.

This past April, Price released her eighth album, titled Grace. She is a nine-time Grammy nominee, and was most recently recognized by The Recording Academy for her contributions on Kanye West's 2016 track "Ultralight Beam."

Her 1998 collaboration with Whitney Houston and Faith Evans, "Heartbreak Hotel," reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.