Karlie Kloss is looking motherhood right in the eye.

The supermodel welcomed her second child with husband Joshua Kushner on July 11, he shared on Instagram.

Accompanied by a photo of their baby, Kushner wrote on July 13, "Welcome to the world."

Kloss—who also shares son Levi, 2, with Kushner—fashionably announced her second pregnancy during the Met Gala 2023, where she showed off her baby bump in a figure-hugging black gown with strands of pearls by Loewe.

While putting her hands on her baby bump, Kloss reflected on the stylish pregnancy reveal during an interview with E! News, saying, "Baby's first Met Gala. I mean, it's hard to top this. I will be telling them about this for many years."

The 30-year-old also posed for photos with Kushner, as the couple was photographed with his hand wrapped around her waist at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

In the days following up to her newborn's birth, Kloss had shared adorable baby bump updates to her Instagram. In a June 27 post, she shared an adorable snapshot of her and Levi in a nursery, writing, "life lately."

Kloss and Kushner—whose brother Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump—tied the knot in upstate New York in 2018 and welcomed Levi in 2021. A year later, Kloss gave a glimpse into her motherhood journey, recalling how she fell in love with her son "the moment he was placed in my arms."

"I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this,'" she told Today in April 2022. "It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid."

Calling parenting "the greatest joy I never knew," Kloss reflected on how becoming a mom has impacted her life.

"Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well," she acknowledged before joking, "I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."

And becoming parents only made Kloss and Kushner's love story that much sweeter. After all, the "Project Runway" host had previously gushed about standing hand-in-hand with Kushner through all of life's ups and downs.

"I absolutely met, married and am madly in love with my soulmate," Kloss said on the "InCharge with DVF" podcast in 2020. "He is truly my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn't know that I could love someone in this kind of way and I feel like I've almost grown up with him. I met him when I was 19 and I think there's a lot of growing into myself that I still was doing when I first met him and still am to this day."