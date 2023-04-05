Khloe Kardashian is continuing a family tradition.

The Kardashians star—who welcomed a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate last summer—confirmed that her son shares the same initial as his older sister, True Thompson, during her latest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. In a preview of the episode, airing April 5, Khloe told host Jennifer Hudson the name "will start with a T."

"He's eight months old and he is a little chunk," she remarked. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

While Khloe did not share more details about her baby, she did explain why it took so long for her to settle on his name. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she explained. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

The 38-year-old jokingly added, "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

Khloe Kardashian's Lion-Themed Baby Shower for Her Son

Indeed, the mystery behind the name of Khloe's son has been a topic of discussion on her Hulu reality series. In the season two premiere episode, the Good American mogul said "the only names I've been looking at" for her boy were ones that started with the letter T.

At the time, mom Kris Jenner joked that she could call him Travis—like the name of Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner's on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott—and "just have an easy three."

On a Nov. 24 episode of The Kardashians, Kris suggested that Khloe name her little one after her late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. and brother Rob Kardashian.

"How about Rob?" the momager asked. "How about Rob Kardashian-Thompson? And then just call him Rob Kardashian?"

And Kim Kardashian agreed, noting that her youngest nephew does look like "Rob's twin."

Fans got their first glimpse at the baby boy's face in March when Khloe posted family photos in honor of Tristan's birthday.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," she wrote on Instagram. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."