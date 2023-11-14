Matt LeBlanc pens touching tribute to ‘Friends' co-star Matthew Perry: ‘You're finally free'

Matt LeBlanc honored his "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry on Tuesday with a touching tribute after his sudden death.

LeBlanc shared a series of pictures of the two from the NBC sitcom in the wake of Perry's death at age 54 in October.

"Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," he wrote. "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend."

"I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never," he continued. "Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love."

At the end of the post, LeBlanc joked: "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

The main stars of the "Friends" cast, including David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and LeBlanc, were reportedly at Perry's funeral. Aniston was seen having "kept to herself" at the gathering.

While LeBlanc is the first among the cast to make an individual statement, the group made a joint statement.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," it read. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released Perry's official death certificate after he was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28.

In the death certificate, authorities said there were no other significant conditions contributing to his death.

It notes that his cause of death is still "deferred," after authorities told NBC News last month that his initial autopsy results were inconclusive pending a toxicology report.