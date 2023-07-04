Meghan Trainor gives birth, welcomes second baby with Daryl Sabara

We're all about this baby news.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Barry Bruce Trainor, the "Mother" singer announced on Instagram July 4. The bundle of joy joins older brother Riley, 2, in the family.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," Trainor wrote alongside the first photos of her newborn. "He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!"

The 29-year-old—who also welcomed son Riley via C-section—added, "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

After sharing baby Barry's arrival on social media, Trainor received a flood of well-wishes from friends, fans and fellow celebs.

"Congratulations sis!" Paris Hilton commented. "So happy for you!"

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore also wrote, "Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!"

Barry's arrival comes just over five months after the "Made You Look" artist shared that she was expecting.

"I'm pregnant!" Trainor said on the Jan. 30 episode of Today. "We did it!"

"I love announcing my pregnancies with you guys," Trainor—who previously shared she was expecting her first baby on Today in 2020—told the co-hosts. "You're the best."

And as for whether Riley knew she was pregnant at the time? "We try to say, 'Baby in mama's belly'" Trainor explained. "And he just points at his belly now and says, 'Baby.'"