Millie Bobby Brown addresses criticism around her accent changing

If you've noticed that Millie Bobby Brown's accent has changed from British to American in recent interviews, the actor has a reason why.

The 20-year-old actor has been promoting her new film “Damsel,” doing various interviews in recent weeks. However, people online have been commenting how her accent changes while talking to different media outlets.

“Did she switch to American, then back to British then back to American in this interview or is that just me,” one person commented on an “Entertainment Tonight” Instagram video featuring an interview with Brown, while another added, “Her accent changed: One sentence it sounds North American and the next she sounds British.. very peculiar.”

Brown addressed the comments in a new interview, explaining that it’s not “intentional.”

“So I’m an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America,” she said while chatting with podcaster Max Balegde, who shared the video on TikTok. “I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic people.”

“I can’t help that when I’m around my fiancé, or when I’m around people like Jimmy Fallon, who have a very American accent, I want to replicate it,” she continued. “And now I’m in England, I wanna replicate that!”

Brown added that she doesn’t do it intentionally, “And I’m sorry if it offends you. But listen, I’m trying my best!”

The star lived in Bournemouth, England, before relocating to Orlando, Florida, at the age of 8 to pursue acting, according to Variety.

The star lived in Bournemouth, England, before relocating to Orlando, Florida, at the age of 8 to pursue acting, according to Variety.

She was 12 years old when she starred as Eleven in the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” in which she has an American accent.

People in the TikTok’s comments section appeared to understand Brown switching her accent. One person wrote, “People also forget she spent so much of her childhood and teenage hood playing and living an American character her own age.”

Another person added, “This is actually normal. U will take on the accent of people around u.”

Brown is currently engaged to Jake Bongiovi, American model and son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi. While on TODAY March 1, the actor told Hoda Kotb that she was excited about their upcoming wedding.

“It’s a huge part of my life,” she said. “I’m very, very lucky to be with him and to be experiencing life with him. It’s great.”

