Nick Cannon Documents ‘Brave' Daughter Powerful Queen Getting Her Cast Off

Nick Cannon's daughter is living up to her name.

The "Wild 'n Out" host was side-by-side with his 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen as she got her pink cast cut off. In a video posted on Instagram, Nick carefully holds his daughter's leg while watching the medical professional saw off her cast.

"This little girl is so brave and strong!" Nick captioned his Sept. 27 Instagram post. "Finally getting her cast cut off after truly living up to her name as a Powerful Queen Super Hero!"

Though Powerful Queen didn't seem too scared during the process, thanks to a TV show on a phone that grabbed her attention, the "Masked Singer" host, 41, shared that he could barely contain his emotions.

"A Scary journey for Daddy to say the least but Pow kept me from being an emotional wimp!" Cannon continued. "She is my hero!!"

Cannon also shared photos of Powerful before the cast's removal, showing her smiling brightly while wearing a black dress with a tutu, and another image where she's reading a book.

Cannon shares Powerful and 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" with model Brittany Bell, who is pregnant with their third child.

He is also father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 15-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, 2-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and 2-week-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. His son Zen with Alyssa Scott died at 5-months due to brain cancer in December 2021.

