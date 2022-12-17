Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Pic With Their Daughter at Aquarium

Their eleven-month-old daughter, Malti Marie, has become a frequent subject of her parents' Instagram posts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Fashion Awards 2021
Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Hollywood couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took their eleven-month-old daughter Malti Marie to the aquarium, and Chopra shared an adorable picture on Instagram to prove it.

In the photo, with their babies' face blocked out, Jonas and Chopra can be seen standing with their daughter and looking at a jellyfish.

This is not the first time Chopra has shared a family photo on Instagram. In November, Chopra posted a photo with her and Jonas playing with their daughter in their home. And in October, Chopra shared a photo of her, Jonas and Malti Marie celebrating Diwali, a Hindu "Festival of Lights."

"Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali," Chopra captioned the post.

Jonas posted a photo of the family during their Diwali celebration as well, wishing everyone a happy celebration.

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my (love). Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all," Jonas captioned the post.

Chopra has been unafraid to share how important her relationship with Jonas is to her, saying in the past that her husband is "one of her biggest champions."

"You know, my husband is very special," Chopra said in a past interview with Access Hollywood. "He's the most encouraging man, after my dad, that I have probably ever come across."

The couple married in 2018, and celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary earlier this year. The upcoming is sure to be a big one for them as well, as little Malti Marie will be turning one years old.

