Olivia Wilde Says Ex Jason Sudeikis Wanted to ‘Embarrass' Her by Serving Custody Papers Onstage

Olivia Wilde is calling out her ex Jason Sudeikis.

Four months after the actress was awkwardly served with custody papers while on stage at a live event, Olivia has accused her former fiancé of intentionally trying to "embarrass" and "threaten" her.

Olivia has legally filed to dismiss Jason's custody petition invoicing their two children, according to court filings obtained by the Daily Mail, on Aug. 10, and criticized the "Ted Lasso" star's "aggressive" serving tactics.

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Olivia said in her court filing. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."

She continued, "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."

Back in April, Olivia was caught off guard when a woman served her a mysterious package which contained custody papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling."

In her recent filing, the "Booksmart" director explained that she filed the petition "since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system."

Jason defended himself in his own filing, reports The Daily Mail, insisting that he did not intend for his ex to receive the papers onstage, but instead requested it be at the airport or her hotel.

"I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present," he said in the filing, referencing his ex's current boyfriend Harry Styles."I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present."

He continued, "I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."

E! News has reached out to reps for Jason but has not yet heard back.

Olivia, 38, and Jason, 46, began dating in 2011 and became engaged two years later. The couple's split was revealed in late 2020 and they continued to co-parent their son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, alternating one-week periods of parental access, while they both split their time between New York, Los Angeles and London, per the filings.

The pair later disagreed about where they would be raising their children permanently, prompting Jason to file a custody petition last October, per The Daily Mail.

According to the latest legal filing, obtained by The Daily Mail, Jason's custody petition has been dismissed as the judge agreed that New York was not the children's home state; but rather California.