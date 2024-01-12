Simu Liu promises no ‘Taylor slander' when he hosts People's Choice Awards

Simu Liu knows trouble will come if he messes with Swifties.

The “Barbie” actor was announced as the host for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, and he is already taking his duties seriously.

After the news was announced, Liu knew all too well what he had to do: make a promise to Taylor Swift fans.

“There will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs,” the Marvel star tweeted on Jan. 11. “That’s a personal guarantee.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

there will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee https://t.co/cbLROABz7s — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 11, 2024

The tweet seemingly is a reference to Jo Koy's comments about the superstar when he hosted the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The comedian made a joke about Swift during his opening monologue that fell flat. Koy poked fun at Swift being frequently shown on the screen during her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games when she cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy said.

The camera then panned over to the “Lover” singer, who pursed her lips and took a sip of her champagne.

Swift has yet to address the moment. The comedian later told the Los Angeles Times that he “didn’t understand” the “Taylor tiff,” adding that he supports her.

“There’s no ill intent in that joke. The joke is about the NFL and how they keep using cutaways to (her),” Koy explained.

Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The Grammy winner stepped out at the award show on Sunday and she dazzled in a glimmering green gown as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

People can tune in to see Liu and his opening monologue when the 2024 People’s Choice Awards air live on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, E! and Peacock. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

There will definitely be some Swift moments during the awards show. The pop star is up for five PCAs, including female artist of the year and movie of the year for her “Eras Tour” film.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: