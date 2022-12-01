TODAY Family Sends Love to Al Roker as He Returns to the Hospital

Al Roker’s TODAY colleagues are sending positive thoughts his way after he returned to the hospital.

Al was unable to attend the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree on Nov. 30, and Hoda Kotb said on TODAY Dec. 1 that his co-hosts are sending him love.

“It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us,” Hoda said. "But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”

Hoda recalled she and Craig Melvin had recently FaceTimed him and he gave them a “big thumbs-up.”

“We will see you back here soon, my friend,” Craig added.

On Nov. 30, Al's daughter Leila captioned a selfie on her Instagram Stories, writing: “thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it."

The TODAY weather man revealed last month he was admitted to the hospital with blood clots.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote on Instagram. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.”

Al was unable to host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in more than a quarter of a century.

“For the past 27 parades, at this moment, we would turn to Al Roker, who’s our TODAY show colleague and our best pal, but as a lot of you have heard, Al’s recovering and he’s recovering very well from a recent medical issue,” Hoda Kotb said during the parade.

“We just want to say, we love you Al. We wonder if you’re watching, but we wish you a full recovery.”

“We love you Al, we’ll see you next year,” Savannah added.

That same day, Al revealed in a video he posted on Instagram that he had been released from the hospital.

“This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day parade — getting to leave the hospital,” he said while leaving. “Time to blow this taco stand. Woo-hoo!”

