Travis Kelce jersey sales increase 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game, per report

Swift sat with Kelce's mother amid romance rumors between the Grammy winner and Super Bowl champ

By Mike Gavin

Swifties are buying jerseys.

With romance rumors circulating and a new love story possibly being written about Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the pop star's enormous and rabid fan base now has a new favorite football player. And many of them also might have a new football jersey.

After Swift attended the Chiefs' game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, there was a 400% increase in the sale of Kelce's No. 87 jersey, the sports apparel and fan gear company Fanatics told ABC.  

That placed Kelce among the top-five selling NFL players, per ABC.

No way of knowing for sure how many of those purchases were in fact made by Swifties. But Kelce has been in the NFL since 2013, and his jersey was not among the top-10 sellers as of August, per the league. He wasn't even the most popular Kelce jersey, with his brother Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles outselling him.

But it seems like Taylor Swift is good for business.

Swift sat in a suite at Sunday's game with Kelce's mother Donna. The 12-time Grammy winner then celebrated Kelce's touchdown catch with the exuberance of a Swiftie at one of her concerts. After the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears, Swift and Kelce were seen leaving the stadium together.

That near confirmation caused a spike in relationship speculation and jersey sales.

Taylor Swift was in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Is there a relationship brewing between Swift and the Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce?

