Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at pre-Kentucky Derby party

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce need not fight for his right to party on Kentucky Derby weekend.

To help kick off the festivities, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end made a surprise appearance at Sports Illustrated's Revel at the Races party at the Ice House in Louisville May 3, a day before the horse-racing event at Churchill Downs.

Kelce, wearing a mint button-down shirt with white embroidery over a white top, was spotted sitting in a VIP area and also backstage, as seen in a photo the Chainsmokers' Alex Pall, who had performed with bandmate Drew Taggart, shared on his Instagram Stories.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

During their headlining set, the duo played and sampled songs by Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift — "Our Song" and "Mean," the Courier-Journal reported.

The bash took place almost more than two months after the NFL star and the Grammy winner celebrated the Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 victory with the Chainsmokers at their DJ booth at a Las Vegas nightclub.

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead's Kentucky Derby Days

Swift, who is preparing to begin a European leg of her "Eras Tour" May 9 after a two-month hiatus, was not spotted at the Sports Illustrated bash.

During her break, she and the NFL star were spotted together several times, including on nights out in California —including a double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, while vacationing in the Bahamas, partying at Coachella and at events with his Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes in Las Vegas, where Kelce called Swift his "significant other" at his teammate's charity auction.

The Sports Illustrated bash took place the same day as another pre-Kentucky Derby party, the Barnstable Brown Gala. That event included celebrity guests such as Tracy Morgan, Josh Groban and the late Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 17, and her dad Larry Birkhead.

Swifties are in a bit of a frenzy after “Saturday Night Live” announced the host and musical guest for the final show of the season.