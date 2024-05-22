Watch live: Crews battling fire in Redwood City

Thick, dark smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon due to a fire in Redwood City.

The blaze is reported at 699 Seaport Boulevard. Sims Metal is listed at that location.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger appeared to show large piles of metal scraps on fire in a business yard. Emergency crews were seen working to put out the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.

