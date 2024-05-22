Redwood City

Watch live: Crews battling fire in Redwood City

By Kristofer Noceda

Thick, dark smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon due to a fire in Redwood City.

The blaze is reported at 699 Seaport Boulevard. Sims Metal is listed at that location.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger appeared to show large piles of metal scraps on fire in a business yard. Emergency crews were seen working to put out the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.

Firefighters were battling a fire in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon.
