‘Vanderpump Rules' Finale: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Declare Their Love Amid Cheating Scandal

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have SURrendered to their love.

The "Vanderpump Rules" stars confessed their love for one another in the season 10 finale that aired May 17, two months after news of their affair broke—despite Tom being in a nine-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix at the time.

During a scene at Leviss' apartment, the two embraced and proceeded to discuss telling their families about the relationship, with Leviss asking Sandoval how his family felt about her.

"They love you," the Tom Tom owner quipped, to which the former beauty queen replied, "I love you."

Sandoval clarified that he had said "they" but then said it back to her: "I love you, too."

Shedding light on the relationship that sent shockwaves through the Bravo-verse, Leviss explained, "I know we always said we wouldn't f--king do this if we didn't think it wasn't worth it," but added that the backlash they've received is "not ideal."

And although the pair were quick to profess their love for one another, they drew the line at PDA on camera.

"I can't kiss you. There's cameras," the "Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras" frontman said in the finale, before Leviss agreed, "I can't either."

But Leviss didn't hold back when it came to voicing her attraction to Sandoval and why she decided to partake in the affair.

"I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love, because I already knew I loved him as a friend and I've never had sex like that before," the 28-year-old said in her confessional. "I should have completely removed myself from the situation, but I did not have the willpower to not see him."

However, since their romance has come to light, most of the cast—including Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy—have distanced themselves from the former Miss Sonoma County.

"I feel so isolated," Leviss told Sandoval during the episode. "I honestly feel like I only have you, my parents and my sister to have my best interest at heart. And even with you, it's questionable. It's like am I really going to put my life on the line for someone that would cheat on someone that they love so much because then that makes me think that you would be capable of doing that to me."

But Sandoval assured Leviss that wasn't the case, adding, "I would never do this if there wasn't something here."

"I can't predict the future," he continued in his confessional. "Maybe things will work out with Raquel and I, maybe they won't. But, when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope, I felt like, 'Wait a minute, you're not washed up. Your best days aren't behind you, maybe they're just beginning.'"

Days after Sandoval and Leviss' relationship was revealed, they both took to social media to issue public apologies to Ariana.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Sandoval wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Sandoval echoed his cast member's sentiments, writing his own apology the same day: "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

