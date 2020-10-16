Luxe Life: A Glamorous Colorado Mountainside Home Tour

This modern architectural masterpiece is perched on a point featuring thrilling views of Telluride's most dramatic peaks. 296 Gray Head Lane was masterfully designed by Poss Architecture, one of the top architectural firm in Aspen, Colorado, Telluride's more glamorous sister town.

Douglas Elliman

Radically designed, this exceptional home was inspired by the surrounding ridge lines and sprawling mesas while effortlessly framing the iconic Wilson Peak in almost every room. Natural elements draw the dramatic steel structure into the landscape and floor to ceiling glass displays boundless views panning from east to west, showcasing Telluride's box canyon and the slopes of Telluride Ski Resort.

The residence enhances your senses by delivering unique angles and views from every room with seamless indoor/outdoor living. When one enters the great room, the commanding views overlook a private trout pond with dancing reflections of the mountains afar.

Douglas Elliman

The home is expertly designed for entertaining with gourmet kitchen, cabana for pond-side dining, fire-pits, trout pond and more. And the ultra-luxe interior finishes will delight the most discerning taste. Just 6 miles from the jet serviced Telluride Airport, the privacy and accessibility of this incredible property is ready for the world traveler.

Douglas Elliman

Located in Gray Head, an 885-acre development nestled atop an expansive mesa adjacent to National Forest, this ultra-private community offers exclusive access to a historic homeowners cabin, stocked trout pond, tennis and basketball court, miles of manicured and private hiking/equestrian trails, in town ski valet, and even a private ice skating rink in the winter.

Your Colorado lifestyle awaits, listed by Douglas Elliman's Blake Greiner.