Antioch school boss ‘bully' scandal

After receiving complaints about an Antioch Unified School District supervisor moving an employee’s desk to the roof to humiliate the worker, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit uncovered bigger concerns. Employees say the district’s top official, the superintendent, is ignoring the supervisor’s bad behavior because of their personal friendship – which also involves her husband, Antioch’s former police chief.
Our team’s exclusive coverage has prompted public outcry, two investigations, the school districting placing the supervisor on leave, and a call for the superintendent’s resignation.
Part 1: Antioch Unified boss ‘bully' put worker's desk on roof, employees say
Part 2: Antioch school official calls for superintendent resignation after KNTV worker bullying report
Part 3: Antioch superintendent calls for bullying investigation, board trustees question her involvement
Part 4: Antioch superintendent removes herself from overseeing bullying investigations after KNTV report
Part 5: Antioch community voices concerns about bullying claims against school district supervisor
Part 6: Antioch school supervisor placed on leave after NBC Bay Area worker bullying report
Candice Nguyen was the investigative reporter on this story. Have a tip? Contact her at candice.nguyen@nbcuni.com.