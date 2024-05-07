Antioch school boss ‘bully' scandal

After receiving complaints about an Antioch Unified School District supervisor moving an employee’s desk to the roof to humiliate the worker, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit uncovered bigger concerns. Employees say the district’s top official, the superintendent, is ignoring the supervisor’s bad behavior because of their personal friendship – which also involves her husband, Antioch’s former police chief.

Our team’s exclusive coverage has prompted public outcry, two investigations, the school districting placing the supervisor on leave, and a call for the superintendent’s resignation.

Several Antioch Unified School District employees are coming forward with concerns of constant bullying by their supervisor. Candice Nguyen reports.

Part 2: Antioch school official calls for superintendent resignation after KNTV worker bullying report

Antioch Unified School District Board President Antonio Hernandez is calling for Superintendent Stephanie Anello to step down from her position as the district’s top official. Candice Nguyen reports.

The Antioch Unified School District superintendent is calling for an investigation into how the district is handling bullying claims. This stems from a story NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit broke last week. Candice Nguyen has the latest.

Part 4: Antioch superintendent removes herself from overseeing bullying investigations after KNTV report

In an email to board members Wednesday, Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Stephanie Anello announced she is removing herself from overseeing the district’s investigative proceedings involving employee bullying claims as first reported by NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.

Part 5: Antioch community voices concerns about bullying claims against school district supervisor

Community members spoke out and voiced their concerns over bullying claims against Antioch Unified School District employees on Thursday night. Pete Suratos reports.



Part 6: Antioch school supervisor placed on leave after NBC Bay Area worker bullying report

An Antioch school supervisor has been placed on administrative leave following an NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit report.

Candice Nguyen was the investigative reporter on this story. Have a tip? Contact her at candice.nguyen@nbcuni.com.