Toll bill too high? Your windshield might be to blame

On 680 in Sunol, cruising in the Express Lane is free if you have two or more people in the car, the car has a FasTrak device, and the device has been switched to the “2 people” or “3+ people” position.

Asal Rashidi of Pleasanton uses this stretch of 680 to commute with a friend.

“We go to school together,” Rashidi explained.

She set her FasTrak to reflect that two people are always in the car, so she expected a free ride.

But over and over recently -- 48 times to be exact-- FasTrak charged Rashidi for using 680’s Sunol Express Lane.

Rashidi said it amounted to “about $250 worth of charges that shouldn’t have been there.”

Rashidi says she disputed those charges, but FasTrak wouldn’t reverse them.

“Such a long and frustrating journey to have to keep going back and forth,” she said.

Finally, Rashidi asked our team for help. We reached out to the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) which manages FasTrak.

“This is a topic -- a subject, if you will -- that toll agencies all around the country are dealing with,” explained John Goodwin, a spokesperson for BATA.

The “subject” is that in certain cars, the windshield contains a thin layer of metal oxide. It’s a chemical coating that blocks ultraviolet rays. But that coating can also block something else: radio waves from toll tags, like the FasTrak.

In some cars, you have to put the toll tag in a particular place to actually transmit.

“That sweet spot is gonna vary from vehicle to vehicle: different makes, different models, even different years,” Goodwin said.

So, how do you know where the sweet spot is?

It’s probably in your owner’s manual. The guide for Rashidi’s 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E discusses toll tag placement, albeit, way back on page 351. That nugget surprised her.

Asal Rashidi has now mounted her FasTrak toll tag at the top of her windshield in her 2021 Mustang Mach-E, right next to the rearview mirror. Since Rashidi made this change, she says she has been receiving the correct Express Lane discounts. NBC Bay Area Photo/ Alyssa Goard.

“I don’t think people would think that type of information would be in the owner’s manual,” she remarked.

So Rashidi had the right toll tag, just in the wrong place. FasTrak researched the dilemma and refunded her in full: $255.40 for all 48 trips.

Rashidi also moved her toll tag from the lower left corner of her windshield to where the manufacturer says it should be: an area next to her rearview mirror.

Anytime you buy a new car or think you’re overpaying for tolls, the FasTrak folks recommend you check your owner’s manual. See if your windshield is possibly a problem and whether you have to put your transmitter in a specific spot.

“We see this happen with some frequency, particularly with some models of Teslas,” Goodwin noted.

FasTrak maintains a partial list of vehicles with metal oxide windows that prevent toll tags from being read (the Mach-E was not included on that list). The toll authority and the Alameda County Transportation Commission recommend that FasTrak users do research about their vehicle’s windshield. The toll authority told us car dealers and online forums might also have information about a “sweet spot” for the toll tag.

If you have questions, you can call FasTrak at 1-877-BAY-TOLL (877-229-8655)

Since Rashidi moved her toll tag, she says she is getting the Express Lane discount. But she’s still watching her bill closely, looking for any other surprises. We recommend doing that with any account you have on autopay.

