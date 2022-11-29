Transportation Officials Look at Ways to Tackle Bay Area Traffic

Local transportation officials are looking into ways to deal with hectic Bay Area traffic.

However, some commuters are against the options in place.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission will hold a webinar Tuesday night to discuss how to achieve smoother rides and clear congestion on the roads.

MTC officials said they would like to see staggered start times for work and more carpooling. Also, since commuters already pay tolls for using bridges, the MTC is contemplating a toll for driving on the busiest freeways in the Bay Area.

Scott Alicante, a commuter from San Jose, is against it.

"I definitely disagreed with that. I mean, knowing what we have to deal with on the daily, especially with gas prices right now," he explained.

The MTC admits more tolls are not their favorite option, but they just want to ease congestion.

"It's imperative that we find ways to use the existing freeway network more efficiently," John Goodwin with MTC said.